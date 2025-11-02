SI

Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 10

Vanderbilt and Miami drop out after big losses ahead of the CFP committee’s first rankings reveal.

Pat Forde

Texas’s win over Vanderbilt has shaken things up in the playoff rankings. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The CFP selection committee unveils its rankings Tuesday night, beginning the month-long silly season leading up to the only one that matters—the final rankings on Dec. 7. As of today, this is how The Dash sees it—with two Big Ten teams far ahead of the rest of the pack.

(Of note: BYU and Texas Tech will clear things up between them Saturday in Lubbock.)

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Mississippi 
7. Oregon
8. BYU
9. Texas Tech
10. Virginia
11. Louisville
12. Memphis 

On the bubble: Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Iowa, Georgia Tech, Miami, Texas, Vanderbilt, USC, Michigan, Missouri, Pittsburgh.

First-round games:

No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Georgia
No. 11 Louisville at No. 6 Mississippi
No. 10 Virginia at No. 7 Oregon
No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 BYU

Quarterfinals:

Cotton Bowl: Memphis-Georgia winner vs. Alabama
Sugar Bowl: Louisville-Mississippi winner vs. Texas A&M
Orange Bowl: Virginia-Oregon winner vs. Indiana
Rose Bowl: Texas Tech-BYU winner vs. Ohio State.

Pat Forde
