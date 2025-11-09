Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 11
Is there room for five SEC teams in the 12-team bracket?
This is how The Dash would seed the College Football Playoff if today were Selection Sunday:
Seeding:
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Mississippi
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Georgia Tech
- South Florida
On the bubble: Oklahoma, Miami, Vanderbilt, USC, Michigan, Pittsburgh, BYU. First-round games:
First-Round Games
No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia
No. 11 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Texas Tech
No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Oregon
No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Mississippi
Quarterfinals:
Cotton Bowl: South Florida-Georgia winner vs. Alabama
Sugar Bowl: Georgia Tech-Texas Tech winner vs. Texas A&M
Orange Bowl: Texas-Oregon winner vs. Indiana
Rose Bowl: Notre Dame-Mississippi winner vs. Ohio State
