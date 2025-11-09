SI

Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 11

Is there room for five SEC teams in the 12-team bracket?

Pat Forde

Alabama beat LSU to remain undefeated in SEC play.
This is how The Dash would seed the College Football Playoff if today were Selection Sunday:

Seeding:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas Tech
  7. Oregon
  8. Mississippi
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Texas
  11. Georgia Tech
  12. South Florida

On the bubble: Oklahoma, Miami, Vanderbilt, USC, Michigan, Pittsburgh, BYU. First-round games:

First-Round Games

No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Georgia
No. 11 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Texas Tech
No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Oregon
No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Mississippi

Quarterfinals:

Cotton Bowl: South Florida-Georgia winner vs. Alabama
Sugar Bowl: Georgia Tech-Texas Tech winner vs. Texas A&M
Orange Bowl: Texas-Oregon winner vs. Indiana
Rose Bowl: Notre Dame-Mississippi winner vs. Ohio State

