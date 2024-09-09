Forde-Yard Dash: Transfer Quarterbacks Who Need Solid Week 3 Showings
Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football (touchdown trots sold separately in Golden, Colo., where Blaster the burro does the leisurely honors for the Colorado School of Mines). First Quarter: Twelve Angry Men. Second Quarter: Restorative Triumphs.
Third Quarter: To Whom Much NIL Money Is Given, Much Is Expected
In the new era of the sport, transfer quarterbacks are often well-compensated, semi-professional athletes. They’re still young people capable of highly erratic performance in pressure situations, but they are less immune than ever to public criticism for their performance.
The Dash isn’t in favor of piling scorn upon college players simply for not playing well. But it’s also fair to point out who is living up to expectations and who isn’t. Here are a half-dozen transfer QBs who could use a good game this week:
Riley Leonard (23), Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Let it be known that Leonard is sharing some of his NIL windfall with his offensive line, cutting them in on a promotional appearance last week at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Mishawaka, Ind.
But Leonard’s portal value never fully aligned with his body of work as a Duke Blue Devil. He finished last season with three touchdown passes and three interceptions, and a 57.6 completion percentage while missing half the season with injury. He was an effective dual-threat player in 2022, accounting for 33 total touchdowns, but his pass efficiency rating for the season ranked a modest 48th nationally.
So far, this season has been worse. Leonard failed to complete a single pass of 20 yards or longer against the Northern Illinois Huskies, and his second interception of the day launched the Huskies’ winning field goal drive. The Fighting Irish are one of five FBS teams yet to throw a touchdown pass; they’re tied for 126th nationally in yards per attempt at 5.1; and their overall pass efficiency rating is 130th.
Next up: at Purdue. The Boilermakers have played only one game, and it was against FCS Indiana State, but their defense recorded a shutout. The Sycamores had just 92 passing yards.
Brock Vandagriff (24), Kentucky Wildcats
The Wildcats have been hooked on transfers since Will Levis arrived in 2021, with declining returns. After Levis in ’21 and ’22, Kentucky grabbed Devin Leary from the North Carolina State Wolfpack and got spotty results (a 134.3 pass efficiency rating as the Cats went 7–6). Then Vandagriff arrived as a five-star transfer from the Georgia Bulldogs, and after rolling over the outmanned Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, the performance in a blowout loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks was grim.
Vandagriff was 3-for-10 for 30 yards with an interception while taking 29 yards in sacks. He was replaced in the fourth quarter by Rutgers Scarlet Knights transfer Gavin Wimsatt, who is more mobile but no more effective as a passer, completing 3-of-7 throws for 14 yards and an interception.
Next up: Georgia comes to Lexington, Ky., and Vandagriff gets to face the nasty defense he transferred away from. Unless Kentucky opts to go with Wimsatt.
DJ Uiagalelei (25), Florida State Seminoles
Maybe the open date this past weekend allowed Uiagalelei and the rest of the offense to fix some things. But the Noles also lost running back/kick returner Jaylin Lucas for the season to injury, so they will have one less weapon going forward.
But Uiagalelei is who he is, and largely who he has been throughout his college career—not pinpoint accurate and not a willing runner. Florida State’s greater failing to start this season was in building his supporting cast, which is light on playmaking receivers and breakaway running backs. (The Noles are tied for 120th nationally in scrimmage plays of 30 yards or longer, with one.) The offensive line is an unexpected weakness as well.
Next up: the Memphis Tigers, a Group of 5 opponent that could make FSU 0–3.
Payton Thorne (26), Auburn Tigers
Unlike the other transfer QBs on this list, Thorne is in his second season at Auburn. The first year didn’t go too well as the Tigers finished 6–7, but coach Hugh Freeze doubled down on the former Michigan State Spartan in the offseason while adding some new wide receivers. After Thorne threw four interceptions in a home upset loss to the California Golden Bears, that decision is under greater scrutiny. (Auburn’s pratfall on The Plains might have prompted some social media schadenfreude from the fired previous coach, Bryan Harsin.)
Thorne’s best season, both statistically and in terms of wins, was in 2021, when the Spartans went 11–2. That team also had current NFL standouts Kenneth Walker III and Jayden Reed as a 1,000-yard rusher and receiver, respectively. Probably helped.
Next up: the New Mexico Lobos arrive like a tonic on The Plains, having surrendered nearly 600 yards and 48 points per game in an 0–2 start.
Grayson McCall (27), North Carolina State Wolfpack
The symbiotic fit of McCall and his mullet in Jamey Chadwell’s offense with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers was a beautiful thing from 2020–22. Alas, nothing is forever.
McCall wasn’t as effective last season at Coastal under Tim Beck, then he missed the last six games and hit the portal for Raleigh. It’s a work in progress there, as the blowout loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday showed. McCall had just 110 yards of total offense, the fewest in his career when he’s played a full game.
Next up: the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, which defeated the Nicholls State Colonels in their only game, comes to Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.
Tyler Van Dyke (28), Wisconsin Badgers
Fifteen games into the Luke Fickell era, the passing game is pretty much the same no matter who is playing QB. Last season, SMU Mustangs transfer Tanner Mordecai and backup Braedyn Locke combined to complete 60% of their passes while averaging 6.1 yards per attempt and 200 air yards per game, an efficiency rating of 118.9. This season, Miami Hurricanes transfer Van Dyke is completing 60.3% of his passes while averaging 6.4 yards per attempt and 203 yards per game, an efficiency rating of 119.6.
The opponents thus far have been the Western Michigan Broncos and South Dakota Coyotes, so these results leave a lot to be desired.
Next up: After a 2–0 start, the Badgers’ offense is still in the whistling-past-the-graveyard stage. Now here comes the grim reaper in the form of Alabama’s defense.
The Freshman Wide Receiver Class Is All Gas, No Brakes
On paper, the incoming class of 2024 receivers looked like one destined for greatness. On the field, it’s happening even faster than anticipated. A look at some instant-impact teenagers:
Jeremiah Smith (29), Ohio State Buckeyes
The nation’s No. 1 prospect at any position according to 247 Sports has immediately become the most productive player on the most talented receiving unit in the land. Smith has 11 catches for 211 yards and three touchdowns, with a 70-yard score Saturday against Western Michigan. For comparison’s sake: It took Marvin Harrison Jr. four games as a Buckeye to record a college catch and 13 to score a touchdown.
Ryan Williams (30), Alabama Crimson Tide
The nation’s No. 8 overall prospect has been as productive as Smith on fewer targets (nine, to Smith’s 15). Williams has six catches for 207 yards and touchdowns of 84, 55 and 43 yards. He’s averaging a whopping 34.5 yards per reception. Kalen DeBoer made keeping Williams in the fold a priority after taking over for Nick Saban, and it’s obvious why.
Nick Marsh (31), Michigan State Spartans
Looking underrated as the No. 107 overall prospect in the class, Marsh was soft-launched by Jonathan Smith—he caught only one pass for 11 yards in an opening struggle against the Florida Atlantic Owls. Marsh was fully implemented for Game 2 at the Maryland Terrapins, and the Detroit product blew up for eight catches, 194 yards and a 77-yard touchdown.
Bryant Wesco (32), Clemson Tigers
The No. 57 prospect in the class also was barely used in the opener, catching one pass for five yards. But after the Atlanta meltdown against Georgia, Clemson shook up the lineup and inserted Wesco as a starter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The result: a 76-yard touchdown on the first possession of the game. Wesco finished with 130 yards on three receptions.
(It’s worth also mentioning Auburn’s Cam Coleman, a top-10 recruit who is averaging a mere 28.8 yards on four receptions thus far.)