How the CFP Rankings Compare to the AP Top 25 Poll
With 10 weeks of college football completed the College Football Playoff committee met Tuesday night for the first time to come up with the initial CFP rankings.
The first rankings didn't have many surprises, with Ohio State getting the top seed followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia. Things could still change a lot over the next six weeks with bowl season and the CFP right around the corner.
If the College Football Playoff started today, four SEC teams, three Big Ten teams, two Big 12 teams, one ACC team, one independent school and a team representing the American Conference make up the bracket.
Here are how the first CFP rankings look compared to the AP polls.
CFP Rankings vs. AP Rankings: Week 11
CFP Seed
Record
CFP Ranking
AP Ranking
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (bye)
8-0
1
1
2. Indiana Hoosiers (bye)
9-0
2
2
3. Texas A&M Aggies (bye)
8-0
3
3
4. Alabama Crimson Tide (bye)
7-1
4
4
5. Georgia Bulldogs
7-1
5
5
6. Ole Miss Rebels
8-1
6
7
7. BYU Cougars
8-0
7
8
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders
8-1
8
9
9. Oregon Ducks
7-1
9
6
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
6-2
10
10
11. Virginia Cavaliers
8-1
14
12
12. Memphis Tigers
8-1
Unranked
22
Why is Memphis in the CFP?
The Tigers are 8-1 and ranked No. 22 in the AP poll, but they get to jump a whole bunch of teams because they are ranked and representing a conference that is not the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC or SEC. Navy, at 5-1, is ahead of Memphis in the American Conference standings, but are unranked and expected to finish behind the Tigers.
Virginia is ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll right now, but as the highest ranked team in the ACC, they also sneak in.
Who are the last two out?
With Memphis and Virginia getting automatic bids that means at least two teams are getting passed over. This week the two teams who just missed the CFP by the smallest margin are No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 13 Texas.
Both teams control their destiny, but it's going to be difficult. The Sooners have No. 4 Alabama, No. 22 Missouri and unranked LSU remaining. The Longhorns have No. 5 Georgia, unranked Arkansas and No. 3 Texas A&M. Sounds easy enough!
When does the CFP committee announce new rankings?
After the initial rankings were announced on Nov. 4, the committee will update the rankings weekly. The 12-person committee will meet weekly in Grapevine, Texas on Mondays and Tuesdays after the AP Poll is released every Sunday afternoon. They will then announce their findings every Tuesday night live on ESPN.
The final rankings will be released on Sunday, Dec. 7 during what is currently scheduled to be a three-hour broadcast starting at noon. In addition to the final rankings, the bracket pairings, schedule and game sites will be announced.