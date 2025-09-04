If Arch Manning Isn't a Generational QB Then He's Apparently in Really Good Company
Arch Manning has started one college game as the full-time QB1 for Texas and it didn't go well. The high-profile quarterback struggled with his accuracy while completing 17 of his 30 attempts for 170 yards and a score. Manning will have plenty of other opportunities to show off his skills as the Longhorns are still very much alive in the College Football Playoff chase.
On Thursday, First Take debated whether Manning is a generational quarterback. Which is an interesting discussion, especially the part where they tried to define what it means to be a generational quarterback.
Ryan Clark offered up his opinion that there have been fewer generational talents than people think.
"I think John Elway was a generational talent," he said. "I think Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent. I don't think Tom Brady, I don't think Drew Breese, I don't think Peyton Manning are generational talents. I think Andrew Luck ended up being a generational talent. I don't think there's a ton of them out there."
Clark's colleague Dan Orlovsky then asked how one even goes about applying the label before Stephen A. Smith jumped in by offering "production" as the answer.
Smith concluded that Manning could be a generational quarterback but is not to this point. Which makes a ton of sense because he's 0–1 this season and therefore there's not much evidence to say that he is.
Fair? Probably.
So Manning should feel in good company if he's not seen as one right now. Because some of the game's best over the past quarter century haven't been generational talents either, according to Clark.
Always a silver lining. All he needs to do now is match the production