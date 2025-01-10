LSU WR Kyren Lacy Issued Arrest Warrant After Alleged Involvement in Fatal Car Crash
Louisiana State Police issued an arrest warrant for LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy on Friday in connection to a car crash that left one person dead in December.
In a statement, police said that on Dec. 17, Lacy “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone,” while driving a 2023 Dodge Charger.
Lacy’s driving allegedly led to an abrupt brake and swerve from a truck driving in the opposite lane, which in turn led to the collision of two other cars. The driver of one of those cars, 78-year-old Herman Hall, was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries.
The Louisiana State Police allege that Lacy drove away from the scene "without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash." He will be charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle. Police said that they are in communication with Lacy’s legal representation to turn himself in.
Lacy finished the 2024 season as one of the leading receivers on the LSU Tigers, with 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns. He declared for the NFL draft on Dec. 19.