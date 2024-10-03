SI

Marshawn Lynch Will Be the Guest Picker for First Ever 'College GameDay' at Cal

The Cal alum will be the guest picker for the school's first hosting of "College GameDay."

Madison Williams

Marshawn Lynch attends a California football game.
Marshawn Lynch attends a California football game. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
California alum Marshawn Lynch will be ESPN's College GameDay's guest picker this week for the school's first-ever time hosting the popular Saturday morning college football show.

The 3–1 Golden Bears will host No. 8 Miami on Saturday night.

Lynch is one of Cal's most notable football alums after he played there from 2004–06. He was drafted in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. His most notable NFL years occurred during his tenure on the Seattle Seahawks as he became a Super Bowl champion there.

College GameDay posted a funny video edit to announce Lynch as the guest picker. They used footage of Lynch driving a cart on the football field during his Cal years and had him "park" where the guest picker could park.

Since retiring from the NFL after the 2019 season, Lynch has gotten into more broadcasting roles. He currently hosts the show N Yo City during Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football Games. He interacts with people from the community where the Thursday night game is hosted.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

