Marshawn Lynch Will Be the Guest Picker for First Ever 'College GameDay' at Cal
California alum Marshawn Lynch will be ESPN's College GameDay's guest picker this week for the school's first-ever time hosting the popular Saturday morning college football show.
The 3–1 Golden Bears will host No. 8 Miami on Saturday night.
Lynch is one of Cal's most notable football alums after he played there from 2004–06. He was drafted in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. His most notable NFL years occurred during his tenure on the Seattle Seahawks as he became a Super Bowl champion there.
College GameDay posted a funny video edit to announce Lynch as the guest picker. They used footage of Lynch driving a cart on the football field during his Cal years and had him "park" where the guest picker could park.
Since retiring from the NFL after the 2019 season, Lynch has gotten into more broadcasting roles. He currently hosts the show N Yo City during Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football Games. He interacts with people from the community where the Thursday night game is hosted.