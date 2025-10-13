SI

Micah Parsons Reacts to Penn State Firing James Franklin: 'Doesn’t Feel Right'

Penn State fired head coach James Franklin on Sunday.
Penn State opted to fire head coach James Franklin on Sunday, parting ways with their coach of the last 11 years.

After beginning the season No. 2 in the AP Top 25 only to fall out of the rankings by midseason because of consecutive losses to Oregon, UCLA and Penn State, the Nittany Lions decided to move on.

Though Franklin had come under fire and many were calling for his exit, not everyone appeared pleased with the decision. Packers edge rusher and Penn State product Micah Parsons stood up for his former coach on Sunday.

"Regardless of the situation at hand, this one doesn’t feel right to me!" Parsons wrote on X. "Coach deserved better! My self and countless others wouldn’t be where we are today without Coach! Thank you. #Weareforever!"

Franklin and Parsons have remained close, even five years into Parsons's NFL career. When Parsons was traded to the Packers before the season, Franklin continued to show support for his former star defender.

Under Franklin's coaching, Parsons emerged as one of the top linebackers in the country, winning Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and becoming a consensus All-American as a sophomore in 2019. The Nittany Lions went 11-2 that season, and defeated Memphis in the Cotton Bowl where Parsons was named the defensive MVP. While Parsons sat out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was drafted No. 12 overall and has gone on to be a two-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

Unfortunately for Franklin, the success he did have in Happy Valley and the players he helped develop were not enough to overcome his shortcomings. Penn State will move on with Terry Smith as its interim coach.

