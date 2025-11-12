Michigan State Placed on Probation, All Wins From 2022 to ’24 Seasons Vacated
The NCAA has placed the Michigan State football program has been placed on probation for three years after violating rules by having three ineligible players participate, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. According to Trotter, none of the three players are with the program anymore.
As part of the repercussions, Michigan State will see all 14 of their wins from the 2022, ‘23 and ‘24 seasons vacated and no longer count. They will be penalized $30,000 as well as 1.5% of the football program’s budget. The program will also have “restrictions on official visits, unofficial visits, recruiting communication, recruiting-person days and off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations over the three-year probationary period.”
The violations took place during Mel Tucker’s time as the Spartans’ coach. Tucker coached the team from 2020 to ’23 before he was fired for cause in ‘23 after he was accused of sexual harassment. Tucker, former general manager Saeed Khalif and former assistant coach Brandon Jordan were each given show-cause penalties. Tucker’s is for three years, Khalif’s is for six years and Jordan’s is for five years.
Michigan State addressed the news in a statement, writing, “Michigan State athletics is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and operating in compliance with NCAA rules. Our compliance systems worked as intended. Once Michigan State became aware of a level 3 violation, we self-reported and followed all appropriate protocols. This prompt self-disclosure and acceptance of responsibility for the violations mitigated the case and penalties, even as new violations and corroborating evidence were uncovered during the subsequent investigation.”
"While we accept the NCAA's findings and respect the process, we are disappointed in the prescribed penalty related to the vacation of records,” the statement continued. “We understand that the enforcement process follows established guidelines, but we also recognize the opportunity for continued modernization."
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.