Mike Gundy Gives Questionable Justification for Not Suspending Ollie Gordon II
Mike Gundy came to Big 12 media days fully prepared to defend his decision not to suspend star running back Ollie Gordon II. The justification the Oklahoma State coach brought along with him was questionable at best, incredibly cynical at worst.
Gordon was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on June 30. He had a blood alcohol level of .10, above the legal limit of .08. Gundy decided Gordon wouldn't miss any playing time and even brought him to Big 12 media days as a team representative. He talked about that decision on Tuesday and things got a bit weird.
Gundy's answer to the question is below.
In the key section, Gundy said, "So, I looked it up on my phone, 'what would be the legal limit?' Like, in Oklahoma it's .08 and Ollie was .1. So I looked it up and it was, based on body weight ... but I thought, really two or three beers, or four ... well I thought I've probably done 1,000 times in my life. Which is fine. So, I got lucky. People get lucky."
I'm not sure claiming you didn't punish a player for getting a DUI because you've done the same thing "1,000 times" in your life was the route to take here.
I think we all understand Gundy is saying Gordon made a mistake many have made and he should be forgiven if he took responsibility for it. But the route he took to justify the decision not to suspend him was a wild ride.
Gundy must have sensed his explanation wasn't going over well so he tweeted the following, "My intended point today at Big 12 media days was that we are all guilty of making bad decisions. It was not a reference to something specific."
Gordon was the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and was an All-American after rushing for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns on 285 carries. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry and added 330 yards receiving and another score through the air.
He'll have a chance to better those numbers in 2024, as Gundy has opted not to suspend him.