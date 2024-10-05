NC State, Wake Forest Bands Unite for Classy Tribute As State Recovers From Helene
It has been an extraordinarily trying two weeks in the state of North Carolina. When Hurricane Helene arrived in the United States, it ravaged the Tar Heel State's western region—killing 115 and rendering hundreds more missing.
Football has hardly been first in mind for the denizens of Asheville, N.C. and surrounding areas, but on Saturday NC State and Wake Forest offered their fans in that region a diversion with their traditional rivalry game. Though the Demon Deacons pulled out a 34–30 comeback win, the game's real winners were the two schools' bands—who came together to perform a moving rendition of "Amazing Grace."
Aaron Thomas of WRAL-TV in Raleigh shared video here.
"Amazing Grace," though written by an English cleric in John Newton, has long been a popular tribute hymn in the United States.
The Wolfpack and Demon Deacons have been playing for a similarly lengthy period of time—since 1895—and figure to play long after Helene's horrific floodwaters have receded.