SI

NC State, Wake Forest Bands Unite for Classy Tribute As State Recovers From Helene

The Wolfpack and Demon Deacons' bands came together to play an iconic song.

Patrick Andres

NC State's CJ Bailey attempts a pass against Wake Forest.
NC State's CJ Bailey attempts a pass against Wake Forest. / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

It has been an extraordinarily trying two weeks in the state of North Carolina. When Hurricane Helene arrived in the United States, it ravaged the Tar Heel State's western region—killing 115 and rendering hundreds more missing.

Football has hardly been first in mind for the denizens of Asheville, N.C. and surrounding areas, but on Saturday NC State and Wake Forest offered their fans in that region a diversion with their traditional rivalry game. Though the Demon Deacons pulled out a 34–30 comeback win, the game's real winners were the two schools' bands—who came together to perform a moving rendition of "Amazing Grace."

Aaron Thomas of WRAL-TV in Raleigh shared video here.

"Amazing Grace," though written by an English cleric in John Newton, has long been a popular tribute hymn in the United States.

The Wolfpack and Demon Deacons have been playing for a similarly lengthy period of time—since 1895—and figure to play long after Helene's horrific floodwaters have receded.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football