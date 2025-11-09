Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love Even Had NBC Broadcast Fooled on Incredible Touchdown Run
If you've been watching football for some time, you've seen players score touchdowns by running through, around and over defenders en route to the end zone. But what about a player scoring a touchdown after nearly sitting on a defender?
That's what occurred during the third quarter of Notre Dame's game vs. Navy, when Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love rattled off one of the wildest rushing touchdowns you'll ever see.
On a first-and-10 from the Navy 48-yard line, the Fighting Irish handed the ball off to Love, who was quickly met behind the line of scrimmage by Navy linebacker MarcAnthony Parker. He spun off of Parker to keep the play alive, but then seemed to be wrapped up a second time when Midshipmen defensive end Julien Moutome tackled him from behind amidst a mob of three other Navy defenders.
NBC play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle sure seemed to think Love was stonewalled for a loss.
"Love—a lot of effort but well played by this Navy defense..." Eagle said before the Notre Dame running back did the unthinkable.
Love, who was never down by contact, escaped the throng of Navy defenders, turned on the burners and took off, racing past the second level of the Midshipmen defense for an incredible, 48-yard touchdown run.
Love, who entered the game ranked sixth in the nation in rushing yards and tied for third in rushing scores, may have thrown his hat into the ring for the Heisman Trophy with that improbable touchdown scamper.