Oklahoma State to Wear Helmets Featuring QR Codes Allowing In-Game NIL Donations
If you've ever watched your college football team and wondered whether you could take steps to improve your team in-game, Oklahoma State has the initiative for you.
The Cowboys will wear QR codes on their helmets that link to a donation page for the team's general NIL fund, they announced Tuesday morning. The program is believed to be the first of its kind in college football.
"This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said in a statement. "It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football."
Ironically, the program's launch comes a day after Gundy urged players and their agents to scrap monetary demands during the season.
The Cowboys—ranked 17th in the country to start the season—open their 2024 campaign on Aug. 31 against South Dakota State.