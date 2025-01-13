Penn State Offense Gets Major Boost With Three Key Weapons Set to Return in 2025
The Penn State Nittany Lions boasted one of the most formidable offenses in all of college football in 2024. That offense figures to be dominant again next season after a trio of key players announced their intention to return to Happy Valley for the 2025 season.
Star running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton both took to social media on Monday to declare that they would be returning to Penn State for another season. Both players were heralded among the top running backs in the 2025 NFL draft class, but they'll be putting their pro aspirations to the side for one more year in order to run it back in the Nittany Lions' backfield.
Allen just wrapped up his junior season, during which he carried the ball 220 times for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns across 16 games. A strong and physical runner, he has averaged five or more yards per carry in each of his three seasons for the Nittany Lions.
Singleton, also a junior, broke the 1,000-yard mark this season too. He had 172 carries for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns, including three TDs against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff. He'll be back in 2025 with hopes of competing for a national championship.
Additionally, quarterback Drew Allar is also set to return to Happy Valley, despite some speculation that he could turn pro at the end of the program's CFP run. With the trio of experienced stars returning, the Nittany Lions figure to be one of the most complete teams in the nation next season, particularly on offense.