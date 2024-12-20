Penn State-SMU Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream and What to Expect
On Saturday No. 6 Penn State is set to host No, 11 SMU at Beaver Stadium in the first round of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
For anyone looking to tune into the game, got you covered with all the info you need ahead of kickoff.
What’s at Stake in Penn State vs. SMU?
The biggest prize at stake when Penn State and SMU take the field on Saturday is a spot in the CFP quarterfinals, which comes in the form of a game against No. 3 Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. Whoever comes out victorious will officially be three wins away from lifting the national championship trophy, the loser is going home (or in the case of the Nittany Lions if they lose, staying at home).
In terms of rivalry, there’s not a ton of history between Penn State and SMU—the two schools haven’t met on the football field since 1978, when the Nittany Lions won a 26–21 victory over the Mustangs.
How to Watch Penn State vs. SMU Live
Saturday’s matchup between Penn State and SMU will be broadcast live from Beaver Stadium on TNT. It might strike audiences as an odd home for college football, but the deal comes as a part of the sublicensing agreement the networks announced earlier this year.
While the game will be broadcast on TNT, the production of the broadcast is still being handled by ESPN, with the crew of Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich serving as the announcer team. The game will also be available on TBS and TruTV, and will be streaming on Max, via the service’s B/R Sports Add-On.
What Time Does Penn State vs. SMU Kickoff?
The broadcast is set to begin on TNT at noon ET. Let’s take a look at the time zones together.
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
Noon
Central
11 a.m.
Mountain
10 a.m.
Pacific
9 a.m.