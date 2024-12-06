SMU Mascot Peruna Roasts Bevo for Being Too Large to Attend SEC Title Game
Texas and SMU haven't met on the gridiron since 1995—the last year the two schools played together in the old Southwest Conference.
However—as is the case with every former team in that league—that has not stopped the Longhorns and Mustangs from taking potshots at each other over the years. On Friday, as Texas and SMU prepare to play for the championships of their respective conferences, the Mustangs fired another volley.
"Can’t relate," SMU wrote on social media in reaction to a news story about the SEC banning the Longhorns' mascot Bevo from Saturday's game. For good measure, the Mustangs added a picture of their mascot—Peruna the Shetland pony.
As you might've guessed, Peruna is significantly smaller than Bevo.
This would seem to imply that Peruna will be in attendance when SMU plays Clemson Saturday for the championship of the ACC.
Texas, on the other hand, will have to make do without Bevo against Georgia.