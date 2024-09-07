Texas Eagerly Plants Longhorns Flag on Michigan's Midfield Logo After Blowout Win
If there was any doubt as to whether Texas has returned to glory, it was extinguished Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Mich.
For 60 minutes, the No. 3 Longhorns battered No. 10 Michigan in a 31–12 victory over the defending national champions. Combined with a sterling 2023 that included a Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff appearance, the victory reestablished Texas's once-robust national credentials.
After the win, the Longhorns celebrated accordingly. Video emerged postgame of Texas linebacker David Gbenda triumphantly planting a Longhorns flag at midfield in Michigan Stadium.
Gbenda—a sixth-year player—led Texas Saturday with seven tackles, including three solo tackles and half a tackle for loss.
This was the first meeting between the Longhorns and Wolverines since Texas topped Michigan 38–37 in a memorable Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2005.
The two traditional powers are scheduled to meet again in Austin in 2027. Fans can only hope that the Wolverines bring a flag with them.