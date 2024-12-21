Texas Loses Two Linemen, Quinn Ewers Throws Pick During Rough Stretch for Longhorns
For much of the first half of its first-round CFP game against No. 13 Clemson Saturday, it appeared No. 4 Texas would cruise.
However, a disastrous two-play sequence brought the Longhorns' initial momentum to a screeching halt.
First, offensive lineman Cameron Williams limped off with an apparent leg injury. Then, offensive lineman Jake Majors went to the locker room after being on the receiving end of an illegal Tigers block.
That block negated what would've been a catastrophe for Texas, as quarterback Quinn Ewers threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. The Longhorns were able to recover and hold Clemson to a field goal.
Eventually, a touchdown pass from Ewers to tight end Gunnar Helm pushed Texas's lead to 28–10. The Longhorns' beat-up offensive line will be a storyline to watch going forward, however—especially if Texas can finish the job and advance to the Peach Bowl against Arizona State.