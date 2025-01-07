Texas QB Quinn Ewers Had Classy Response to Facing Former Team Ohio State in CFP
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will face his former team on Friday when the Longhorns take on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Ewers initially committed to play for Texas, but then flipped his commitment to Ohio State and joined the Buckeyes for fall camp in 2021.
Ewers spent one semester at Ohio State, but played just two snaps because of the emergence of current Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. With Stroud set to start again for the Buckeyes in 2022, Ewers transferred to Texas to earn more playing time and became the Longhorns' starter.
Ahead of Friday's game, Ewers expressed nothing but respect for Ohio State coach Ryan Day, but has no regrets coming to Texas.
"Learned a lot when I was there under Coach Day and CJ Stroud," Ewers told the media on Monday. "Super thankful for that time that I got to spend there. Like I said, I learned a whole lot. So I don't regret any decision I've made on going or anything like that, but the main reason I went was I felt like I had a great relationship with the coaching staff, and they were winning a lot of games I wanted to go be part of something like that. The reason I came back to Texas was to be closer to the resources that I have and the relationships that I've built over time just being from Texas."
Day similarly was complimentary of Ewers and how he has played since leaving Ohio State, which included throwing the game-winning touchdown pass against Arizona State to advance to the CFP Semifinal.
“He decided he really wanted to play,” Day said over the weekend. “It was disappointing for us, but we certainly understood. And from afar, I’ve watched him, and he’s got a lot of talent. He’s a really good player. He comes from a great family. And he’s had a great career at Texas. And a lot of people here still have good relationships with him and think the world of him.”