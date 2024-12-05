Timothée Chalamet Surprisingly Chosen As 'College GameDay' Guest Picker
ESPN's College GameDay announced that actor Timothee Chalamet will be the guest picker this Saturday, Dec. 7 when the broadcasting team is down in Atlanta, Ga., for the SEC Championship game between Texas and Georgia.
This celebrity picker comes as a bit of a surprise to college football fans as Chalamet is from New York and went to college there. He seemingly has no ties to either Texas nor Georgia, which makes him an odd selection as this is a big matchup for the two teams.
However, Chalamet will likely be promoting his upcoming movie A Complete Unknown, which is a biopic about legendary singer Bob Dylan. The movie comes out on Christmas Day.
It's been a blockbuster year for Chalamet as he starred in the musical Wonka that came out last December, and then led the loaded cast of Dune: Part Two that came out earlier this year. College GameDay's social caption nods at the latter movie as "Lisan Al Gaib" is what Chalamet's character Paul Atreides is referred to.
It'll be interesting to watch the 28-year-old actor speak college football alongside Pat McAfee and Lee Corso, for example. It should be entertaining.