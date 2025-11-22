UAB Football Player Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Two Teammates
A football player for UAB has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two of his teammates at the school’s football facility on Saturday morning just hours ahead of their matchup against South Florida.
“We’re grateful to report that two players injured in an incident this morning at the Football Operations Building are in stable condition,” the school wrote in a statement via ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.
“Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover. The suspect—another player—remains in custody and an investigation is taking place. The team elected to play today’s game. UAB’s top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students. Given patient privacy and the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”
According to local NBC affiliate WVTM 13, the incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. local time.
The Blazers’ kickoff against the South Florida Bulls is still set for 3 p.m. ET.
More College Football from Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast,Others Receiving Votes, below or onAppleand Spotify. Watch the show onSI’s YouTube channel.