Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia Sues NCAA in Search of Additional Years of Eligibility
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is suing the NCAA as he attempts to extend his career in college football.
Pavia argues in the lawsuit that counting junior college seasons toward years of NCAA eligibility "unjustifiably restrains" the ability for college athletes like himself to earn money through their name, image and likeness for the full four seasons.
The Albuquerque, N.M., native played two years of junior college ball at New Mexico Military Institute before transferring to New Mexico State for two seasons and joining Vanderbilt in '24. Pavia is requesting the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Tennessee rules that he should be granted another two years of NCAA eligibility to make up for his two years in junior college.
Pavia has thrown for 1,677 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions during his first year at Vanderbilt. He has led the Commodores to a 6–3 record through nine games and guided the program to its first win over Alabama since 1984.