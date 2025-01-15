Washington Transfer WR Johntay Cook to Leave Program After Less Than a Month
Washington Huskies transfer wide receiver Johntay Cook II is reportedly leaving the program less than one month after announcing his commitment to the school.
According to Scott Eklund of 247 Sports, Cook and head coach Jedd Fisch had a meeting on Tuesday afternoon during which the two sides agreed mutually to part ways.
Cook, who transferred from Texas after his sophomore season, announced his commitment to Washington on December 28. Less than three weeks later, he's already leaving the program.
Cook will be a junior in 2025. He played in 20 games for the Longhorns before deciding to leave the team midway through this past season in November. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian called it a "mutual decision" at the time. Cook had 16 catches for 273 yards without a touchdown catch in his career.
A former four-star recruit, the addition of Cook was considered a significant transfer portal victory for Washington. Notably, he was the only wide receiver Fisch and the Huskies landed in the portal, so his departure could impact their depth at the position, or potentially be the catalyst for another addition.