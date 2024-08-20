Where Is College GameDay This Week? Week 0 Schedule, Location, TV & Guest Picker
It's that time of the year.
College football is mere days away from its return, and with that return will come College GameDay—the ESPN studio show that has shaped generations of the sport's fans. The venerable program is getting set for its 38th season, which will double as one of the consequential in the history of college football.
Matching the sport's seismic changes in 2024, College GameDay will add a panelist of renown in newly retired Alabama coach Nick Saban. At its heart, however, it expected that the show will remain the same as it always has been through a litany of past personnel changes.
Here's a rundown of everything you need to know about College GameDay's season-opening episode.
What time is College GameDay this week?
College GameDay will air on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. ET, or 2 p.m. in Dublin, Ireland local time (more on that in a minute). The show has aired at 9 a.m. ET since 2010; previously, the show started at 10 a.m.
Where is College GameDay this week?
The show will originate from Dublin, Ireland on Saturday—its first broadcast outside the United States. It will showcase the only matchup between Power Four teams in "Week Zero"—the Aer Lingus Classic between No. 10 Florida State and Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium, the home of Ireland's rugby and soccer teams.
This will mark the Seminoles' 37th appearance on the show and the Yellow Jackets' seventh. The two teams' series was previously featured on College GameDay in 1998, when No. 5 Florida State blew out No. 23 Georgia Tech 34-7 in Atlanta.
On what channel can I watch College GameDay this week?
College GameDay can be seen on both ESPN and ESPNU.
Who is College GameDay's celebrity guest picker this week?
The first celebrity guest picker of the season is Sheamus, a veteran WWE wrestler from Dublin.