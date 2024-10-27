Where Is College GameDay This Week? Week 10 Schedule, Location, TV
ESPN's College GameDay will make its return to University Park, Penn., on Saturday, Nov. 2, ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between Ohio State and Penn State.
Penn State last hosted the popular Saturday morning show during the 2021 season. Ohio State was recently showcased on GameDay in Week 7 when they traveled to face Oregon, a matchup that the Buckeyes lost by one point.
Here's everything you need to know about GameDay's return to Penn State.
Where is College GameDay this week?
College GameDay is headed to University Park, Penn., for the Big Ten matchup between undefeated 7–0 Penn State and 6–1 Ohio State. The game starts at noon ET.
The Nittany Lions are one of three Big Ten teams with undefeated records, alongside Indiana and Oregon. Penn State has been ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll for the [a two weeks thanks to back-to-back wins over UCLA and USC. They're coming off another Big Ten win, defeating Wisconsin 28–13 on Saturday.
The Buckeyes have suffered one loss this season, a 32–31 defeat to No. 1 Oregon in Week 7. They've been ranked No. 4 for the two weeks following that loss. Ohio State is coming off a 21–17 win over Big Ten opponent Nebraska.
When is College GameDay?
College GameDay airs weekly at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Students and fans line up hours before to get the best spot possible behind the set of the popular college football pregame show. The show runs until noon ET when the first college football games kick off across the country.
What Channel is College GameDay on?
College GameDay airs weekly on ESPN and ESPNU. Check local listings for the specific channel. An ESPN subscription is required to watch College GameDay.
Who is the College GameDay Guest Picker this week?
The Week 10 guest picker hasn't been announced yet, but the show typically chooses a well-known alum or fan of the hosting school.