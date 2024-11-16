SI

Where Is College GameDay This Week? Week 13 Schedule, Location, TV

ESPN's flagship college football show is headed to Big Ten country on Nov. 23.

Patrick Andres

The College GameDay crew in University Park, Pa. on Nov. 2, 2024.
The College GameDay crew in University Park, Pa. on Nov. 2, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Just two weeks remain in college football's regular season, and ESPN's College GameDay will spend 2024's penultimate week at a seismic Big Ten showdown between Indiana and Ohio State.

Here's everything you need to know about the show's first trip to Columbus this season.

Where is College GameDay this week?

College GameDay will originate from Columbus, where the No. 5 Hoosiers will do battle with the No. 2 Buckeyes in an early-afternoon showdown. It is the second time the show has broadcast from an Indiana-Ohio State game, following the No. 2 Buckeyes' 49–21 win over the Hoosiers on Aug. 31, 2017.

Ohio State returns from Chicago, where it dominated Northwestern 31–7 at Wrigley Field to move to 9-1 on the season. Indiana, which had the week off, is coming off a hard-fought 20–15 home victory over Michigan.

College GameDay last visited Columbus on Oct. 21, 2023, when the No. 3 Buckeyes topped No. 7 Penn State 20–12. This will be Ohio State's 24th time hosting the show, the most of any school.

When is College GameDay?

College GameDay airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET every Saturday.

What Channel is College GameDay on?

The show airs on ESPN and ESPNU; check your local listings for the availability of those channels.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football