Where Is College GameDay This Week? Week 13 Schedule, Location, TV
Just two weeks remain in college football's regular season, and ESPN's College GameDay will spend 2024's penultimate week at a seismic Big Ten showdown between Indiana and Ohio State.
Here's everything you need to know about the show's first trip to Columbus this season.
Where is College GameDay this week?
College GameDay will originate from Columbus, where the No. 5 Hoosiers will do battle with the No. 2 Buckeyes in an early-afternoon showdown. It is the second time the show has broadcast from an Indiana-Ohio State game, following the No. 2 Buckeyes' 49–21 win over the Hoosiers on Aug. 31, 2017.
Ohio State returns from Chicago, where it dominated Northwestern 31–7 at Wrigley Field to move to 9-1 on the season. Indiana, which had the week off, is coming off a hard-fought 20–15 home victory over Michigan.
College GameDay last visited Columbus on Oct. 21, 2023, when the No. 3 Buckeyes topped No. 7 Penn State 20–12. This will be Ohio State's 24th time hosting the show, the most of any school.
When is College GameDay?
College GameDay airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET every Saturday.
What Channel is College GameDay on?
The show airs on ESPN and ESPNU; check your local listings for the availability of those channels.