AJ McCarron Says Desperate Hugh Freeze is Full of It: Roll Call
Alabama football leads the country in five-star commits, didn't have a single scholarship player enter the transfer portal since before the spring and things are just looking up for the Crimson Tide ahead of the 2025 season.
The same can't exactly be said for Auburn, the Tide's biggest rival. The Tigers currently have the No. 71 recruiting class for 2026, per On3/Rivals. This is a massive difference compared to Auburn's last four classes: No. 8 (2025) No. 10 (2024), No. 18 (2023), No. 21 (2022).
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has been the main target of blame for the Tigers' recruiting struggles and former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron is the latest to call him out. Here's what the Crimson Tide legend said on The Dynasty podcast on Wednesday.
Warning: McCarron uses explicit language in the clip and transcript below.
“Hugh Freeze is full of s––,” McCarron said. “I think Hugh Freeze is trying to do whatever he can to save face. He’s starting to feel pressure at Auburn. Going into his third year and not having the success that the alumni, the boosters, everybody donating a lot of money thought he would have by this point. I think he’s trying to figure out and scramble on why they are not successful.
“The state of Alabama is ran by Alabama fans and Alabama alumni whether you like it or not. I’ve never been one to just absolutely hate on Auburn. Hell, I’ve caught hell from Alabama fans for cheering for some of my friends that played at Auburn.
"If you are from the state of Alabama, I think it is dumb for you not to sign with the University of Alabama. Your avenue for success with life after football is a lot greater, bigger, however you want to describe it, I think with being an ex-Alabama football player compared to Auburn.”
- Former Alabama standout and current Minnesota Viking edge rusher Dallas Turner was scammed out of $240,000 in a bank fraud scheme. Police Sgt. Rich Evans said the investigation has identified several suspects and his department is moving forward toward charges being filed, per The Minneapolis Star Tribune.
- Alabama great Doris Lemngole is a finalist for The Bowerman, which is given annually to the top collegiate track and field athletes of the year. You can vote for Lemngole to win this prestigious award with this link, but voting ends today at 1 p.m. CT.
- The 2025 USA Senior National Team for the IWBF Americas Cup is heavily represented by Alabama wheelchair basketball. The men's team has senior Tim Houston, alum Jared Arambula and assistant coach Michael Auprince. The women's team has more than double the number of men's Crimson Tide products: Abby Bauleke, Elizabth Floch, Ixhelt Gonzalez, Bailey Moody, Lindsey Zurbrurgg, sports medicine director Alex Curry, who will serve as an athletic trainer for Team USA, and head coach Ryan Hynes, who will serve as an assistant coach for Team USA.
- All Alabama men's basketball jersey numbers are the same from the report on June 20. However, guard Labaron Philon will add “Jr.” to the back of his jersey and freshman center Collins Onyejiaka, who committed shortly after the numbers were initially announced, will wear No. 34.
- Alabama gymnastics opened the window to apply for season tickets ahead of the 2026 season. Head coach Ashley Johnston made her pitch for fans to buy the package and come to Coleman Coliseum.
- Similar to Crimson Tide gymnastics, Alabama women's basketball opened up the opportunity to renew season tickets ahead of next season.
51 days.
July 10, 1960: American Broadcasting was set to televise college football for the first time. For its kickoff game, ABC selected the Sept. 17 matchup between Alabama and Georgia at Legion Field. Sports information director Finus Gaston met with ABC officials in Birmingham for a sight inspection and the network folks seems especially happy when told it wouldn’t be a problem for the university to provide a jeep for one of the mobile cameras. ABC would use six cameras to field the game, including the one on the jeep.
July 10, 1989: Chavis Williams was born in Dora, Ala.
July 10, 1990: Running back Trent Richardson was born in Pensacola, Fla.
"I'm known as a recruiter. Well, you've got to have chicken to make chicken salad."- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant