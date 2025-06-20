Alabama Basketball Reveals Jersey Numbers for 2025-26
Alabama men's basketball's 2025-26 season is inching closer, and while Crimson Tide fans are visualizing what the five offseason returners will do together, the program has made eight additions (seven scholarship) to its roster.
On Friday, Yea Alabama, UA's NIL collective, announced the jersey numbers for every scholarship player on next season's team.
Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Jersey Numbers
0: Labaron Philon, guard, sophomore
1: Jalil Bethea, guard, sophomore
2: Aden Holloway, guard, junior
3: Latrell Wrightsell Jr., guard, graduate
4: Davion Hannah, guard, freshman
5: Amari Allen, forward, freshman
6: London Jemison, forward, freshman
7: Taylor Bol Bowen, forward, junior
10: Keitenn Bristow, forward, sophomore
11: Preston Murphy Jr., guard, junior (walk-on)
15: Noah Williamson, center, senior
22: Aiden Sherrell, forward, sophomore
95: Houston Mallette, guard, graduate
On June 6, Alabama released a hype video on X (formerly known as Twitter) that provided a first look at the returners, transfers and freshmen wearing the crimson and gray practice uniforms. Check it out to see every member of the 2025-26 team in action.
Alabama's five returners are each wearing the same number that they donned last season.
Bethea, a Miami transfer guard, is taking over the jersey number of Mark Sears, who exhausted his collegiate eligibility this offseason. Bethea wore No. 3 at Miami during his freshman campaign as No. 1 was unavailable. The former McDonald's All-American also donned No. 1 in high school.
Bristow, a transfer forward from Tarleton State, was fortunate enough to get the same number he used last season with the Texans. However, Bucknell transfer center Noah Williamson (No. 15) and Florida State transfer forward Taylor Bol Bowen (No. 7) will each wear new numbers at Alabama, as they were No. 3 and No. 7 last year respectively.
As for the freshmen, Hannah's No. 4 is the same number he embraced while at Link Academy, but Jemison and Allen are both taking on numbers that they didn't wear in high school. Jemison graced No. 11 at St. Thomas More and No. 7 with Expressions Elite, while Allen rocked No. 3 at Ashwaubenon High School and No. 2 at IMG Academy.