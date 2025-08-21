Alabama 5-Star In-State Commit Suspended for Season Opener: Roll Call
Alabama five-star 2026 running back commit Ezavier Crowell has been suspended for Jackson High School's season opener due to a self-reported violation of the AHSAA’s amateurism bylaws, per WKRG's Simone Eli.
Although he returned a formerly accepted gift, Crowell will not face Saraland on Friday. That said, he is expected to return for next week's matchup against Demopolis.
Crowell committed to Alabama on June 26 and was the Crimson Tide's 12th member of the 2026 recruiting class at the time. Alabama now has 22 commits, four of whom join Crowell as five-star prospects.
Nevertheless, expect Crowell to shine this season despite missing the first game. He's a five-star for a reason, as last year he scored 33 touchdowns and logged 2,313 all-purpose yards. Crowell also led the Jackson Aggies to a dominant 69-6 victory over Cherokee County in the 4A State Championship.
Here's the Roll Call for Thursday, August 21, 2025:
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Soccer vs. Michigan, 7 p.m. CT, Alabama Soccer Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., SEC Network+
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Results:
None
Did You Notice?
- Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson signed an NIL deal with renowned fashion brand Hugo Boss. "We all want to look our best and find the right fit and style, so to be able to partner with Boss is a dream,” Simpson told On3's Pete Nakos. “It’s kind of surreal for a kid from Martin, Tennessee, to be wearing one of the world’s most iconic fashion brands. I’m incredibly excited and grateful.”
- Alabama track and field superstar Doris Lemngole won the 3,000-meter steeple chase with a 9:16.36 time in her Diamond League debut.
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas shared a hilarious story involving sports icon Tiger Woods.
- Alabama running back Jam Miller was named to the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which is annually presented to the best college football player from the state of Texas.
- Alabama baseball provided an exciting glimpse of head coach Rob Vaughn's first team meeting of the new school year.
- Alabama legendary softball player and reigning AUSL champion Montana Fouts will be the subject of the "Coming Home" production. Fouts won the inaugural AUSL Championship on July 27 in Rhoads Stadium.
- Alabama swimming and diving was well represented at the podium of the Junior Pan American Games. Joao Campos and Gabriel Moura each won a gold medal and a silver medal, while Isabella Chavez, Zarek Wilson and Leo Alcantara took home one bronze medal apiece.
- The University of Alabama started classes for the 2025 fall semester on Wednesday. But prior to that, under the leadership of women's basketball head coach Kristy Curry and gymnastics associate head coach Justin Spring, Alabama freshmen participated in the annual tradition of creating the Script A on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
Nine days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 21, 1961: Jack Hurlbut, who was expected to compete with Pat Trammell for the starting quarterback job, suffered a broken left arm and wrist after falling from a tractor on his father's ranch near Houston. Early indications were that Hurlbut, a transfer from Rice, would miss the entire '61 season. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Keep your head up; act like a champion.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant