2025 PNC Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Team Event
The 2025 season wraps this week with a light-hearted competition at the PNC Championship—but there is still real money on the line. The total purse is $1.085 million, with $200,000 to the winning team.
The event features 20 previous major champions teaming up with a member of their family. It's a scramble format, where on each hole, each player drives and the best drive is selected. Both players then play a second shot from the spot where their preferred drive lies, and the best second shot is selected. That cycle repeats until the ball is holed.
Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, have given this event some added buzz in recent years, but Team Woods is skipping this edition while Tiger Woods recovers from his recent back surgery.
Last year the Woods's fell to Berhard Langer and his son, Jason, in a sudden-death playoff. The Langers have gone back-to-back at this event, and they've returned again this year to try for a three-peat at Orlando's Ritz-Carlson Resort.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 PNC Championship. This article will be updated on Sunday.
2025 PNC Championship Final Payouts
Win: $200,000
2: $80,000
3: $57,250
4: $50,000
5: $49,000
6: $48,000
7: $47,000
8: $46,000
9: $45,000
10: $44,500
11: $44,000
12: $43,500
13: $43,000
14: $42,500
15: $42,000
16: $41,500
17: $41,000
18: $40,500
19: $40,250
20: $40,000