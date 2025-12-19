SI

2025 PNC Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Team Event

The PNC Championship is offering a $1.085 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Bernhard Langer and son Jason are back to defend their title at the PNC Championship.
The 2025 season wraps this week with a light-hearted competition at the PNC Championship—but there is still real money on the line. The total purse is $1.085 million, with $200,000 to the winning team.

The event features 20 previous major champions teaming up with a member of their family. It's a scramble format, where on each hole, each player drives and the best drive is selected. Both players then play a second shot from the spot where their preferred drive lies, and the best second shot is selected. That cycle repeats until the ball is holed.

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, have given this event some added buzz in recent years, but Team Woods is skipping this edition while Tiger Woods recovers from his recent back surgery.

Last year the Woods's fell to Berhard Langer and his son, Jason, in a sudden-death playoff. The Langers have gone back-to-back at this event, and they've returned again this year to try for a three-peat at Orlando's Ritz-Carlson Resort.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 PNC Championship. This article will be updated on Sunday.

2025 PNC Championship Final Payouts

Win: $200,000

2: $80,000

3: $57,250

4: $50,000

5: $49,000

6: $48,000

7: $47,000

8: $46,000

9: $45,000

10: $44,500

11: $44,000

12: $43,500

13: $43,000

14: $42,500

15: $42,000

16: $41,500

17: $41,000

18: $40,500

19: $40,250

20: $40,000

