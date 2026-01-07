Alabama Adds In Transfer Portal and Bama Basketball Goes to Broadway on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's kick off a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we talk about the Crimson Tide's latest losses and gains in the transfer portal. What will the Crimson Tide do at bandit? Who committed to Alabama on Tuesday and what do they bring to the table? Alabama basketball continues SEC play tonight in Nashville against the league's hottest team.

The program begins with the Crimson Tide's now glaring hole at bandit, as the program has lost three of its four contributors there from the 2025 season. How will the money and resources likely be allocated? We discuss the transfer portal as a whole and some of the national storylines happening before we circle back and land the plane in the defensive line room.

The show then transitions to talk about Caleb Woodson's addition from Virginia Tech. Why was inside linebacker a need for this team, and what does Woodson bring to the table to fill the need? The program flips to the other side of the ball and then discusses Kaden Strayhorn's addition to the offensive line room. What is Strayhorn's background and what do we see in the offensive lineman? Can he be the answer that ignites this offense?

We transition from the two additions back to our Ty Simpson conversation from Tuesday and give a bad take. The program guessed that Simpson would stretch out his NFL Draft decision until the deadline, but the redshirt junior signal caller made his decision about 10 minutes after we went off the air.

Lastly, we move to basketball as the Crimson Tide is playing Vanderbilt in Nashville tonight. The Commodores are undefeated this season, but have they played too many elite teams yet?

