Alabama Football Adds Big 10 Offensive Lineman from Transfer Portal
In this story:
Former Michigan offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn is transferring to the Alabama Crimson Tide Football program according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett.
Strayhorn was a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2025 out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He was teammates with current Crimson Tide offensive lineman Michael Carroll. He went to Michigan for his freshman season and appeared in two games as a true freshman, preserving his redshirt. He played right tackle at IMG, but was considered the No. 35 interior offensive lineman in the class.
The 6-foot-2, 308-pound offensive lineman projects as a center, but could play any spot on the interior. He was named to the 2023 MaxPreps Junior All-American Second Team and to the 2022 Preseason MaxPreps Sophomore All-American First Team as a high schooler and comes to the Crimson Tide with four years of eligibility remaining.
Strayhorn will likely come to Tuscaloosa looking to replace departing center Parker Brailsford. Brailsford recently declared for the NFL Draft, Geno VanDeMark exhausted his eligibility and redshirt freshman Joe Ionata entered the transfer portal, leaving the center position wide open in 2026.
The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.
Alabama Crimson Tide On SI
Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6