Alabama Football Adds Big 10 Offensive Lineman from Transfer Portal

Former Michigan offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn is transferring to the Alabama Crimson Tide Football program according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett.

Strayhorn was a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2025 out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He was teammates with current Crimson Tide offensive lineman Michael Carroll. He went to Michigan for his freshman season and appeared in two games as a true freshman, preserving his redshirt. He played right tackle at IMG, but was considered the No. 35 interior offensive lineman in the class.

The 6-foot-2, 308-pound offensive lineman projects as a center, but could play any spot on the interior. He was named to the 2023 MaxPreps Junior All-American Second Team and to the 2022 Preseason MaxPreps Sophomore All-American First Team as a high schooler and comes to the Crimson Tide with four years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Michigan true freshman transfer OL Kaden Strayhorn has Committed to Alabama, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’3 318 OL will have 4 years of eligibility left



“Right back where It started, only better Philippians 4:13”https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/N6OSGXJhoj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2026

Strayhorn will likely come to Tuscaloosa looking to replace departing center Parker Brailsford. Brailsford recently declared for the NFL Draft, Geno VanDeMark exhausted his eligibility and redshirt freshman Joe Ionata entered the transfer portal, leaving the center position wide open in 2026.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.