Who's Coming and Going for Alabama Football on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's really kick off the new year with the first offseason Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez. The program gets into Fernandez' time at the Rose Bowl before discussing transfer portal departures and potential players the program is looking to bring in as well as talking about position coaching changes and the basketball program getting SEC play off to a good start against Kentucky.

The program begins with Fernandez describing his time at the Rose Bowl as Alabama was destroyed by Indiana. We don't spend too much time here, but Fernandez hits on a few key points from the game before we roll forward into the offseason.

The show transitions into the transfer portal as it opened for the Crimson Tide on Friday and already saw a number of key players enter the portal to leave Tuscaloosa. What are the biggest surprises? Which players will the Alabama football program miss the most? The show takes speculative guesses on many players reasons for transferring.

We continue by talking about a number of players the Crimson Tide program's been in contact with in the portal already. What are Alabama's biggest positions of need? What do we see in these rumored portal additions?

Lastly, we discuss Alabama basketball's victory over Kentucky as the program saw a great story unfold in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday. What did Noah Williamson show and why did it create excitement for the remainder of the year?

