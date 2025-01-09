Alabama Basketball Dominates South Carolina on the Joe Gaither Show
Let's have fun on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Alabama basketball program's big win over South Carolina to get off to a strong start in SEC play as well as more football news and a short look at tonight's College Football Playoff game.
The conversation opens with basketball as Alabama dominated South Carolina on the road 88-68. What went into the Crimson Tide's performance and what trends are we noticing develop as the season progresses? Alabama still has things to improve on, so the discussion moves to Nate Oats's second half substitutions and the Crimson Tide free throw problems as we start eying Saturday's contest with Texas A&M.
After talking hoops we move our show into Alabama football as the Crimson Tide saw two more veterans announce intentions to return to Tuscaloosa for the 2025 season. We use those announcements as opportunities to assess the Crimson Tide wide receiver and defensive line room.
Lastly, the show settles on Thursday's College Football Playoff game as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are getting set to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Who will advance to the national championship? Can the Irish overcome reports of a flue in the locker room?
