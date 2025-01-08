Alabama Football Sees More Returnees and SEC Chaos on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a happy hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as Mason Woods joins us to talk about the shaping of Alabama's 2025 football roster as two more players announce intentions to return to school before getting into a coaching addition and then looking around the SEC basketball landscape to see what lessons the Crimson Tide can learn ahead of its game with South Carolina.
Our conversation begins with announcements from guard Jaeden Roberts and safety Keon Sabb that both players plan on returning to Tuscaloosa for 2025. The discussion starts with asking if either were serious candidates to leave before dissecting what the offensive line and secondary may look like in 2025.
After thinking about the roster the show moves to talk about the addition of Jason Jones to the Alabama football staff. What will Jones bring and what is his connection to Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack?
Lastly the show turns its attention to basketball as the Crimson Tide is heavy favorites against the South Carolina Gamecocks. While Alabama should be confident entering the matchup the team only needs to look at Tuesday night's results around the SEC to be inspired as two major upsets occurred and the home teams were hard to beat.
