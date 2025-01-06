Alabama Basketball's Strong Showing in SEC Opener on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on the first Monday edition of the year on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we try to stay warm in West Alabama. The Crimson Tide won a big basketball game on Saturday and got it's SEC season underway on the right foot. The football transfer portal window is closed so we look at each player in the portal and then talk about coaching rumors leading into the offseason.
The conversation begins with basketball as the Crimson Tide destroyed Oklahoma on Saturday in the SEC opener. How did Alabama play? What led to the beat down? Can the Crimson Tide play to that level the rest of the SEC season and what did they do poorly that still needs to be corrected?
We keep the discussion going with Alabama football as the transfer portal is officially closed for the Crimson Tide. We evaluate each of the 23 players and decide if Alabama had any significant losses as well as discussing what the team might do at tackle after losing a starter to the portal.
The conversation concludes with coaching rumors and a look at Alabama in the NFL.
