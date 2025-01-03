Alabama Football's Offseason Changes Underway on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's shut down the week in style with a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as Mason Woods joins us to talk about the Crimson Tide's offseason getting underway. Alabama saw players make NFL draft announcements, transfer portal announcements and even saw a coaching change as the 2025 season is offficially upon us.
The show begins with the three players who declared for the NFL draft. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, lineman Tyler Booker and linebacker Jihaad Campbell all announced intentions to enter the draft. Which Alabama player will be drafted first? What is the best fit for Milroe?
The conversation continues with the transfer portal as Alabama saw three more young players submit their names to the portal to look for new schools. What is the Crimson Tide losing in these young players?
Lastly on the football side, we turn our attention to Colin Hitchsler as he was let go from his position on Friday morning. Why was Hitchsler fired? What is Alabama doing on the defense side of the ball from a staff perspective to replace him?
After discussing football for most of the show the conversation concludes with Alabama basketball as the Crimson Tide kicks off conference play on Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners.
