Alabama Basketball Sleep Walking on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get it going on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we spend most of the program discussing and breaking down Alabama basketball's "disgusting" performance against the Ole Miss Rebels.
The show opens by diving right into Alabama's first SEC loss of the season as the team had two major problems on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide set a new season high, turning the ball over 21 times and set a season low with four offensive rebounds, making the offense an uphill battle the entire night.
Where does this loss leave Alabama in the SEC standings? Can the Crimson Tide bounce back on Saturday against Kentucky? We spend most of the program on the errors from Tuesday night before diving into a short football discussion.
Read More: Three Takeaways from Alabama Basketball's 'Disgusting' Loss to Ole Miss
The football discussion centers around reporting and rumors focusing on former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. Beck was reportedly considering Alabama as a second choice to Miami had his transfer to Coral Gables not worked out. The program discusses the validity of the report and talks about Beck's fit in the Alabama offense while acknowledging that the Crimson Tide quarterback room is already loaded.
