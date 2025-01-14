Alabama Basketball Welcomes Ole Miss on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Alabama basketball team, Nick Saban's Hall of Fame announcement and the college football transfer portal.
The show begins with the action of the evening as the Crimson Tide basketball team hosts the Ole Miss Rebels. Both programs are unbeaten in SEC play so far, making Tuesday night's contest even more important in the early stages of the conference season. The show dives into Alabama's injury report and the Crimson Tide starting lineup ahead of the pivotal matchup.
The show continues by discussing Nick Saban and his reaction to being included in the College Football Hall of Fame class and his potential role as commissioner of college football. The coaches have created a proposal to combat faking injuries in college football and we disscuss if we think it's an effective suggestion.
Lastly the show finishes by looking at all the players that entered the transfer portal from the Crimson Tide as everyone now has a new destination. Did anyone move into greener pastures?
