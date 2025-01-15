Bama Central

Alabama Football Adds Jason Jones to Coaching Staff

The Crimson Tide defensive backs will be coached by an alum with previous ties to Kalen DeBoer.

Joe Gaither

Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Alabama Crimson Tide helmets during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Alabama football coaching staff is taking shape for the 2025 season as Al.com's Nick Kelly reported that Jason Jones will join the Crimson Tide coaching staff serving as an assistant to the defensive backs.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports originally reported Alabama's football's interest in adding Jones to the staff last week but the two sides have now come to an agreement.

Jones is a Tuscaloosa native who played for Central before joining the Crimson Tide and helping the program win the 1999 SEC championship. He started his coaching career at the Capstone as a graduate assistant in 2003 before taking his first on-field job coaching cornerbacks at Tulsa in 2005. He's coached defensive backs at Ole Miss, Indiana and most recently North Carolina and was set to take ECU's cornerbacks coaching role before pivoting and deciding to join DeBoer's staff.

He'll help Maurice Linguist coach the Crimson Tide defensive backs after Alabama dismissed Colin Hitchsler after the season. Jones won't be filling an on-field coaching role, but new NCAA rules allow assistants to coach in practice and to be utilized in recruiting.

Jones worked with Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Womack and DeBoer in the Big 10 where they all coached the Indiana Hoosiers.

My name is Joe Gaither, I am a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., and a 2018 graduate of the University of Alabama. I have a strong passion for sports and giving a voice to the underserved. Feel free to email me at joegaither6@icloud.com for tips, story ideas or comments.

