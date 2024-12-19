Alabama Basketball Survives a Scare on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a fun Thursday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Crimson Tide's basketball game against North Dakota, Greg Byrne's NIL plea, who's playing wide receiver for Alabama in the bowl game and Malachi Moore's injury.
The program opens with Bama hoops as the Crimson Tide went to North Dakota and survived an unnecessarily close game against the Fighting Hawks. We discuss allowing Treysen Eaglestaff to score 40 points and Grant Nelson's performance in his home state. The game was closer than need-be and Nate Oats played some interesting lineups, was there a method to the madness as Alabama wraps up non-conference play?
The conversation continues by talking about Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne's social media plea to fans to sign up for "Yea Alabama". We discuss the concept of fans funding the athletic departments and suggest a solution to the issues at hand.
Lastly we move on directly to football as the program discusses safety Malachi Moore's injury and his impact on the football team, before discussing the Crimson Tide wide receiver situation as head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed the team is extremely thin on the outside.
