Alabama Defense is Back and a Hall of Fame Comparison on The Joe Gaither Show

We dive into a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the Crimson Tide's bounce back in SEC play, the Alabama defense and compare a freshman to a Hall of Fame player.

The program begins and ends with Alabama basketball as the Crimson Tide defeated Missouri 90-64 on Tuesday night to get back above .500 in conference play. We describe what we noticed in the game with Alabama starting Charles Bediako and Aiden Sherrell at the same time. The two forwards give the Crimson Tide size and skill that spaces the floor for the Crimson Tide shooters offensively and covers a lot of ground on defense.

Gaither and Fernandez discuss Labaron Philon's play last night and talk about what they'd like to see more of from the Crimson Tide's star guard. Can the sophomore become and even more agressive initiator of the offense? How do Bediako and Sherrell help get the offense down hill?

Lastly, the program discusses freshman Amari Allen. Allen missed his second straight game last night, but was heavily involved with the team throughout the contest. What did we notice from Allen on the sideline during the win? We continue the conversation by comparring the freshman to a Hall of Fame player. Is Gaither on track with his comparison or will the audience side with Fernandez who can't quite agree? Circle back to the program tomorrow as Fernandez takes the day to consider his NBA comparrison for Allen.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.