Alabama Football Fall Camp First Weekend Thoughts on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's kick off the month of August on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" by talking about what we've seen through the first four days of the Crimson Tide's fall camp. We play our final two interviews from our time in Dallas at SEC Media Days and discuss the USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll as it relates to the College Football Playoffs.
The show opens with our interview with Nick Kelly of Al.com from our time at SEC Media Days. Kelly discussed Nick Saban's comments about the Crimson Tide, offensive and defensive concerns and Kalen DeBoer's move to morning practice.
We then returned to the desk to talk about the first four days of Alabama's practice as we got to enjoy media viewing for each of the first four practices. The Crimson Tide team looked like a collection of players going through individual drills early in practice each of the first four days. What can we really take away and discern with such a slight glimpse into each day's exercise?
The show continues by discussing the Coaches Preseason Poll that had the Alabama Crimson Tide selected No. 5 overall. While the preseason poll was dismissed as unimportant for various reasons it is still utilized to project the future College Football Playoff field and the hurt feelings that will come.
We finish with our discussion with Peter Rauterkus from Al.com as we discussed the Auburn Tigers at SEC Media Days in Dallas. Can Hugh Freeze make his second season on The Plains more succesful and challenge the Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium?
