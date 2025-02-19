Alabama Football Featured in New Docuseries: Roll Call, Feb. 19, 2025
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program will be featured in a new docuseries titled The Tide That Bind: Inside Alabama Football that is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 19 n FOX Nation.
The docuseries features a behind the scenes look at Alabama's first football season following the retirement of Nick Saban and the transition to Kalen DeBoer's leadership.
"Alabama football's legacy is unparalleled, and this partnership allows fans to see what goes into wearing the crimson and white," DeBoer said in a statement. "This is more than just a football story – it is a look at the passion and culture that surrounds this program. It also gives viewers a look inside the team and what we embody, including the discipline and resilience that define this program."
The docuseries is created by Wavelength, Walk-On Media and former Alabama football player Caleb Castille.
The six-part docuseries will be available exclusively on FOX Nation, the on-demand streaming service. Fans can stream the series beginning Feb. 19 via foxnation.com or on the FOX Nation app, available on iOS, Android, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, Samsung TVs, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH, and SLING. New episodes will be released weekly throughout the spring.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Swim and Dive: SEC Championship in Athens, Ga. Watch Finals
- Baseball: vs. Alabama State in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (4 p.m. CT). Watch, Listen Live, Stats
- Men's Basketball: Alabama at No. 15 Missouri, 8 p.m. SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's Golf: Alabama finished 13th in Moon Golf Invitational shooting 32-over.
- Men's Golf: Alabama finished tied for second at the Watershed Invitational at 17-under par.
- Baseball: Alabama 12, MTSU 2
- Softball: Alabama 7, Jacksonville State 4
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama long snapper joins Scott Cochran on staff at West Alabama as he'll coach special teams and tight ends.
Alabama football celebrated its former players in the NFL as Crimson Tide alums scored the most points by a single school in the NFL this season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 192 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 19, 1951: Clarence "Butch" Avinger accepted the Jacobs Trophy at a special ceremony honoring some of the South's top performers in Durham, N.C. Avinger was the Southeastern Conference's best blocker for 1950.
February 19, 1954: Artist Daniel A. Moore, who has his paintings depicting Crimson Tide football moments hanging all over the state, was born in Birmingham.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“He knocked me woozy. I have never been hit like that before and hopefully, I'll never be hit like that again.”- Steve Beuerlein on Cornelius Bennett'