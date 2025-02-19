Alabama Baseball Starts Midweek Slate with Commanding Win Over Middle Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— One of the many things that adds to the unpredictability of college baseball is midweek games. In Alabama's first of the 2025 season (and of this week), the Crimson Tide took care of business 12-2 against Middle Tennessee.
The team did not come away from the effort completely unscathed. Starting second baseman Garrett Staton, who played his natural third base over the weekend, was hit on the hand by a pitch in the first inning and exited the game immediately, with Brennen Norton replacing him.
Right-handed pitcher JT Blackwood made his first start of the season after initially debuting for Alabama in Friday's season opener. He gave his team four innings of one-run ball. Head coach Rob Vaughn anticipated he would start the game if he either didn't appear or wasn't too taxed after the weekend.
There was no shortage of baserunners. Alabama loaded the bases at some point in each of the first four innings, stranding the bags full in the first two. Blue Raiders starter Will Jenkins demonstrated a nice ability to work under pressure; he pitched the first two innings, and the only run he gave up was a bases-loaded walk to third baseman Jason Torres in the opening frame.
Alabama (4-0) plated five runs before Middle Tennessee got on the board for the first time. That happened in the top of the fourth inning on a single by third baseman Hayden Miller, scoring catcher Tyler Minnick. The Crimson Tide sent home three more, including two on an RBI single by shortstop Justin Lebron, ahead of the Blue Raiders' (1-3) next run in the seventh.
There were not many taken pitches called strikes between the two teams. Through three full innings, the number of those was a paltry four. In spite of this factoid, the Crimson Tide was still able to produce good at-bats, even though the left-on-base number (13) wasn't a positive.
Lebron sent everyone home with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth. Alabama had almost ended the game by run rule the inning before, stranding the winning run on second with an 11-2 lead after scoring three. The Crimson Tide will now face Alabama State in a quick turnaround on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. CT.
Alabama first baseman Will Hodo also sent a ball out with a solo shot to right center field in the fourth inning and was 3-for-5 overall. Lebron was the team's RBI leader with three. Norton got two hits in four at-bats upon entering the game in Staton's stead.
