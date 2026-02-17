Alabama Football Makes Two Front Office Hires: Roll Call

Alabama football is adding two employees to the front office. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on Monday that the Crimson Tide is hiring Arizona Cardinals’ scout Stephen Wise and Georgia Tech’s Director of Recruiting Alex Mathis to work on Courtney Morgan's staff.

Wise has SEC experience, having worked as a recruiting assistant at South Carolina before heading to Arizona. Mathis started out as a high school coach before getting by UCF as an Assistant Director of Player Personnel and then the Executive Director of Recruiting for the Knights. He was hired by Georgia Tech, working for former Alabama offensive line coach Brent Key's team, in 2025.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Former Alabama baseball ace Ben Hess dominated for the Double-A Somerset Patriots last year. He threw his first bullpen session of 2026 Spring Training on Monday for the New York Yankees. Hess posted a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts in 36.2 innings pitched after being called up from the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades.

Hess will likely be promoted to Triple-A in the first few weeks of the season and make his major league debut at some point this year. While the Yankees could certainly include the 2024 first-round pick in a trade at some point over the summer, Hess is viewed as a key piece of the organization's future.

Alabama Swim & Dive's Drayden Bell and Sydney Blackhurst were named to the SEC Community Service Team on Monday.

Alabama Crimson Tide Monday results:

Alabama women's golf: Currently in 15th place at the Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla.

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday schedule:

Swim & Dive: At SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day

Baseball: At Samford, Homewood, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Men's Golf: At Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., All Day

Women's Golf: At Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., All Day

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

200 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

February 17, 1966: Ken Meyer was promoted to offensive coordinator, replacing Howard Schnellenberger, who joined George Allen's Los Angeles Rams' staff. Meyer came to Tuscaloosa from Florida State in 1963.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

Feb. 17: “He was a hard-nosed coach and demanded a lot from us. If you can do it and you can do it well, why not do it perfect? That was his whole philosophy pretty much.”

Alabama DL Marcell Dareus on Nick Saban

