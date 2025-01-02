Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has played his last game in a Crimson Tide uniform. Milroe declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday afternoon in a social media post.
"To the entire Alabama family, thank you for embracing a kid from Texas and allowing me the honor of wearing the script 'A,'" Milroe said in a statement. "Representing this university has been one of the greatest honors of my life.
"Football has always been my passion, and since I was a kid, I dreamed of competing at the highest level. Through every win, every tough loss, and any criticism along the way, my love and dedication for this game has never wavered. Each day, my gratitude for the opportunity to play this sport I love only grows stronger. With that said, I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Roll Tide forever!"
Milroe was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide at quarterback. He had his best season in 2023 when he threw for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns with another 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground and just six interceptions on the way to leading Alabama to the SEC championship and a College Football Playoff appearance. He was the MVP of the 2023 SEC Championship Game.
He had some huge moments this season, leading the Crimson Tide to a 41-34 win over No. 2 Georgia with a season high 374 passing yards. He also rushed for four touchdowns in a road victory over LSU.
This season, Milroe had 36 total touchdowns with 2,844 passing yards and 726 rushing yards. Milroe finishes his Alabama career with a 21-6 record as a starter. He started his career as the backup to Bryce Young and filled in for an injured Young several times in 2022.
Milroe was the recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy this year, college football's top academic award. He was also a two-time team captain as voted on by his teammates.
The quarterback still had one year of eligibility remaining on the football field, but he has graduated with two degrees from The University of Alabama and is one of the top projected quarterbacks available in this year's draft.
Milroe joins Jihaad Campbell as the second player to declare early for the 2025 NFL Draft.
