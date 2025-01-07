Alabama Adds a Running Back and Basketball Hits the Road on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we really get into 2025. The show discusses a transfer portal win for the football team, an incoming freshman making headlines, Alabama basketball heading to South Carolina and several other smaller topics fill the hour.
Our conversation opens with Dre'lyn Washington as he's announced his intentions to transfer to Tuscaloosa. What can the running back add from Louisiana? We discuss why fans should adjust some expectations as far as impact is concerned in the transfer portal due to roster sizes changing in 2025. The Alabama football discussion concludes with Keelon Russell talk as the incoming freshman quarterback checked in on social media to let everyone know how excited he was to get to Tuscaloosa on Monday.
Read More: Alabama Lands Transfer Running Back from Louisiana
The show moves into basketball and highlights Labaron Philon as he was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. What makes Philon so effective for this team and how does his game compliment Mark Sears?
