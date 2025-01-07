Alabama Football Expected to Add Former Player in Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Role
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is reportedly set to make an addition to his football staff as the 2025 offseason gets underway. According to reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports the Crimson Tide is set to hire Jason Jones to serve as an assistant defensive backs coach.
Jones graduated from the University of Alabama after becoming a two-year starter at defensive back, playing in three bowl games and winning an SEC championship in 1999. He started his coaching career at the Capstone as a graduate assistant in 2003 before taking his first on-field job coaching cornerbacks at Tulsa in 2005. He's coached defensive backs at Ole Miss, Indiana and most recently North Carolina and was set to take ECU's cornerbacks coaching role before pivoting and deciding to join DeBoer's staff.
The Crimson Tide doesn't have an on-field coaching position open, but thanks to the NCAA's rule allowing analysts on the field at practice it creates the space for Jones to return to his alma mater. He replaces the departed Colin Hitchsler who coached safeties for one season under defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. Hitchsler's on-field role was taken by the promotion of Chuck Morrell to inside linebackers coach, leaving Jones in an off the field role on game days.