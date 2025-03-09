Alabama Golf Holds Lead After First Round at The Hayt: Roll Call, March 9, 2025

Mark Sears becomes the first player in SEC history to win three games over AP No. 1 opponents 😤



Beat No. 1 UNC on 11/27/2022

Beat No. 1 Houston on 12/10/2022

Beat No. 1 Auburn on 3/8/2025