Alabama Golf Holds Lead After First Round at The Hayt: Roll Call, March 9, 2025
No. 18 Alabama men's golf scored a 9-under par 279 to take the lead after Saturday's opening round of The Hayt. The Crimson Tide are on top of a 15-team field that features 10 teams ranked inside the most recent Scoreboard national rankings.
Three Alabama golfers are among the top 10 individuals. Jonathan Griz leads the field with a 5-under par 67, Dominic Clemons is in sixth at 3-under 69 while Connor Brown sits in seventh after carding a career-low round of 2-under 70.
The Tide leads all teams in total birdies (21) and eagles (3) while ranking tied for last in bogeys (17) and double bogeys (2).
The second round continues on the par 72, 6,966-yard TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Golf at The Hayt, All Day, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
- Swimming and Diving at NCAA Zone Championships, All Day, Auburn, Ala.
- Women's Tennis vs. Ole Miss, 11 a.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Watch
- Baseball vs. Presbyterian, 1 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Ala., SEC Network+
- Gymnastics vs. Cal, North Carolina, Michigan State, 4 p.m., Huntsville, Ala., ACC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Tennis: Arkansas 4, Alabama 3
- Men's Basketball: Alabama 93, Auburn 91
- Softball: Alabama 5, Iowa 1; Louisiana 4, Alabama 3
- Baseball: Alabama 15, Presbyterian 1
Did You Notice?
- Alabama men's basketball guard Mark Sears became the first player in SEC history to win three games over No. 1 AP Top 25-ranked opponents after hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater over Auburn.
- Former Alabama guard JD Davison went off for 36 points, five rebounds and 10 assists in the Maine Celtics' overtime loss to the Cleveland Charge.
- Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell won the Hard Hat for his performance against Auburn. The freshman was perfectly healthy for Alabama's first matchup against Auburn, but head coach Oats did not play him for a single minute in the 9-point home loss. However, he was given a chance on Saturday and didn't disappoint. In 16 minutes, Sherrell logged eight points on 3 of 3 shooting with seven rebounds (two offensive) and a block.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
174 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 9, 1989: Gene Jelks, the standout running back who switched to the secondary, told reporters he was having a difficult time deciding whether to come back and play his final season. Jelks was injured in the second game of the '88 season and earned a medical hardship and is eligible for a second senior year.
March 9, 1998: Najee Harris was born in Martinez, Calif.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I know that coach (Nick) Saban runs a very tough program and he is an outstanding football coach. I worked for Nick, so I am not just saying it, I know it.”- Former Browns coach Pat Shurmur 2011-12